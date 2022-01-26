Play video

Video from Northumbria Police

A disqualified driver has been jailed after leading police on a dangerous pursuit at nearly three times the legal speed limit.

Connor Riddell from Durham was spotted behind the wheel of a Range Rover heading down the A690 near Sunderland by Northumbria Police officers in November 2020.

When instructed to pull over, the 23-year-old drove the wrong way around a roundabout, narrowly avoiding a collision and reaching speeds of 85mph in a 30mph limit in a bid to evade arrest.

Officers deployed a stinger device which popped Riddell’s tyres and brought him to an abrupt stop.

While on bail for that offence, he illegally drove on two further occasions.

Officers also discovered a picture posted on Facebook showing he and another man posing with a stolen £20,000 Jaguar.

On January 24, Riddell, of Kell Crescent, Sherburn, admitted to a string of offences at Newcastle Crown Court. They were:

Three counts of dangerous driving

Five counts of driving whilst disqualified

Handling stolen goods

Possession of a Class B drug

Driving with specified drug above the limit

Taking a conveyance without authority (TWOC)

He was jailed for two years and eight months and banned from the roads for a further four years and four months.

Detective Constable Chris Sengelow, of Northumbria Police, said: “Riddell has shown a total disregard for the law and has proven he cannot be trusted to be behind the wheel of a car.

“I am delighted that the severity of his widespread offending have been reflected in this custodial sentence.

“The manner of his driving was absolutely appalling and his decisions could so easily have resulted in a fatality. It is sheer luck that nobody was injured.

“We will continue to do everything we can to ensure anybody who selfishly endangers the lives of others is brought to justice.”