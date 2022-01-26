Play video

The parents of a County Durham teenager who was killed in a car crash headed to Parliament today to campaign for a change in law.

18-year-old Andrew Rowlands from Consett died in 2020 when he was passenger in an unroadworthy car.

It had been bought for £100 by a 17-year-old who did not have a licence and had not had any lessons. The vehicle also didn't have a valid MOT.

John and Karen Rowlands went to Westminster with the support of their MP, Richard Holden, in hopes to make it illegal to buy a car without a driving licence.

"We got the life sentence. We'll not get Andrew back but we will hopefully make something better of this," Karen said.

The driver of the vehicle was Dylan Brunton, of Dene View, East Stanley, who had bought the Daihatsu Terios Tracker the day before the collision.

It was found crashed on Barcusclose Lane near Tanfield on June 18, 2020.

Brunton is currently serving a 32-month prison sentence in a young offenders’ institute.

Andrew's parents are calling for a change to the law. Credit: Family photo

Conservative MP for North West Durham, Richard Holden, led the debate in Westminster Hall. He says untraceable vehicles are also being used for 'county lines' drug trafficking, and people trespassing and damaging farm land.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said the Government believes having to show a valid driving licence to buy a vehicle would be 'impractical' - for example, companies buying vehicles for employees, and private sales where it would be difficult to verify licence authenticity.

She did however say she was happy to meet with the Durham MP and see what could be possible moving forward.

John and Karen Rowlands say they will fight this fight for life now, determined that Andrew will not be another 'tick box on a spreadsheet somewhere'.

"Even though our hearts have been ripped out of our bodies losing Andrew, we want to try and hopefully stop other families going through that same pain," John said.

"People might look at you and think you're doing great, but people don't realise the torture you live with every single day."