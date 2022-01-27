Play video

Hundreds of people are supported by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's palliative care team. Covering Northumberland and North Tyneside, the service is different to most as it is trust-led rather than hospice-led.

One woman from the region who is living with incurable cancer says the service has become a lifeline to her.

Sarah Harrison describes the care as 'wonderful', saying it has helped her learn to live with her disease.

She received months of concentrated care after discovering her breast cancer had returned and spread elsewhere in her body.

After being visited at home by a palliative care nurse, together they worked on reducing her intense pain. As well as her own care, Sarah says her family has also been supported in other ways too.

She explains: "When people mention palliative care, you get a real shock and you think death and dying straight away but the reality of it is, a lovely person comes to your home and tries to help you and your family cope with an impossible situation."

With the support of her palliative care nurse, Sarah was able to regain her life and while there are still challenges, she is able make the best of the situation.