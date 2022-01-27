An online paedophile has been jailed for three years after being caught by an undercover police officer.

Daniel Bateman unwittingly struck up a conversation with the officer, who was posing as another online paedophile on the social messaging app, KIK.

Bateman then sent the decoy an indecent image of a child, before suggesting the pair meet up to have sex with children.

The 30-year-old of Birch Road, Darlington, was arrested and charged with distributing an indecent image and arranging or facilitating a child sex offence.

He admitted distributing an indecent image but denied the second charge, however a jury sitting at Teesside Crown Court found Bateman guilty.

He was also made subject to a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for an indefinite period.

Detective Constable Pat Finn, of Durham Constabulary who led the investigation, said: “Bateman is a dangerous and deceitful individual, who sought to realise his own depraved fantasies by seeking to meet up with other like-minded paedophiles to sexually abuse children.

“He has shown no remorse throughout the trial, and he is now behind bars where he belongs, and is no longer in a position where he continues to pose a serious sexual risk to children.

“Anyone who is suffering sexual abuse, please know that you are not alone and there are people who can help you.

“Please, come forward and speak to us - no matter who the perpetrator is, or when the abuse took place, our specially trained officers are here to help you and ensure you get the justice you deserve.

“Either call us on 101 or dial 999 if you are in immediate danger.”

Help and support