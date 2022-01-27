It is just days from the closing of the January transfer window, and with the added pressure of facing relegation, Newcastle United fans have been desperate to see some big deals go through.

ITV Tyne Tees' Simon O'Rourke has been speaking to a leading football agent about the days ahead.

The clock ticks on. The Toon Army have refreshed Twitter for the 100th time since they got out of bed, and the end of the transfer window gets ever closer.

The general consensus was the Magpies needed to do some serious business in January in order to win their Premier League relegation battle. They are also now supported by serious money, since the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of the club.

Newcastle has successfully completed deals for England Defender Kieran Trippier and Burnley Striker Chris Wood so far, but to most fans, it does not feel like that is enough.

They are still linked with a host of players though. The strongest buzz at the moment surrounds Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

There is still time for this to go down as a transformative month for the Magpies yet, according to one North East football agent.

Spencer Downey is a registered agent and also a Master of Sports Directorship. He believes the club could be looking much stronger by Monday night's deadline, but only if they make the most of the last few days. He has warned it won't be easy, "This last part, the last 4 days is horrendous. It's not fun. I think they have to have a strategy, but more importantly, if a particular deal is not going to happen, drop it quickly and go on to the next one. This is potentially a particularly good window if what we see is going to happen in the next 4 days comes off. If they don't and you're chasing down rabbit holes somewhere, it'll be a disaster."Everyone knows the Magpies still want more. They're still in the premier league relegation zone.

The clock is still ticking. There's a bumpy ride ahead.