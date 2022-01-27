Masks still encouraged on Tyne and Wear Metro as Plan B restrictions ease

Passengers using the Tyne and Wear Metro should continue to wear face coverings when travelling on the system, unless they are exempt.

While the legal requirement to wear a mask ends today (January 27), the government's advising people to continue wearing them in busy spaces, including on public transport.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “We are continuing to encourage people to wear face coverings when using Metro, the Shields Ferry and wider public transport, as it is the right thing to do for themselves, their families, and the whole community.

“Nexus and our partners have been active in promoting the use of face coverings as a positive and simple good health step throughout the pandemic and our customers welcome this.

"The latest data shows that around 70% of customers wear face coverings on Metro and bus – with the figure at its highest when trains, stations and vehicles are busy."

The Metro isn't the only travel provider asking users to continue wearing masks - Transport for London and many others are doing the same, alongside several supermarkets.