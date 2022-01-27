A mum has described the moment her nine-year-old was pelted in the stomach by a tennis ball travelling at an estimated 75mph at the Australian Open.

Fiona Crane, who's originally from County Durham but moved to Australia with her husband 14 years ago, was watching the quarter-final of the men's doubles game at the Kia Arena in Melbourne Park with her friends and son Fin.

Knowing it would be a busy game, they arrived as early as possible and secured seats four rows from the front.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios was playing alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis. Credit: PA Images

But halfway through the first set, player Nick Kyrgios's hit the ball so hard it bounced into the crowd.

"I was totally unaware until the ball bounced around us, but when I looked up Fin was crying," Fiona said.

"I knew then the ball had hit him because he was holding his side. He came up next to me and I gave him a hug. He said it was really sore."

But what happened next was sure to put a smile back on his face.

"The chair umpire came over to check Fin was OK, and as she was talking to me we heard the loudest cheer," she said.

"As I looked up Nick Kyrgios was handing a racquet to someone in the front row who then passed it back to myself. After the game, he even signed the handle."

Fin now has a souvenir to keep from the day. Credit: PA Images

They were also approached by the pro's parents, who were concerned and apologised for the incident.

And, if you're wondering, they even kept the offending ball!