A North East project to widen access and participation by Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) students and staff in postgraduate research has received over £2.5 million in funding.

The Pro:NE project – led by Durham University- has brought together Teesside, Sunderland, Newcastle and Northumbria universities to strengthen pathways into higher education for ethnic minority students from across the region.

The four-year scheme will offer training, networking opportunities and a mutual mentoring scheme with academic staff who are also from minority groups.

Professor Sarah Aiston, Professor of Public Policy in Teesside University's School of Social Sciences, Humanities & Law, said: “It is just such a fantastic opportunity for the five North East universities to come together and work on something so important for the region.

“It is a big investment - a four-year project - to tackle the barriers for postgraduate students entering postgraduate research.

“It is about supporting students through that pipeline. Hopefully for them to get into academic jobs, if that is the route they want to take, because that is where students of colour are hugely underrepresented.”

19% of British postgraduate students in 2019/20 were from an ethnic minority background

The project aims to improve the admissions process into postgraduate research by using practices such as name-blinding and contextualised admissions (considering an applicant’s potential in light of their individual circumstances).

Prof Aiston explained: “We are also looking at the fact that some of these students do come from very disadvantaged backgrounds.

“It is about looking at whether someone is from an ethnic minority background, whether they come from an economically deprived region or whether they are the first from their family to go to university.”

Organisers behind the pilot say it will remove barriers that exist to those held back by all kinds of disadvantage - and be extended beyond doctoral programmes by the partner universities.