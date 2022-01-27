Tynemouth got a little more sparkly today as Strictly Come Dancing's superstars headed for Longsands!The Saturday night show's stage tour is in the region and it looks like local celebrity and Strictly cast of 2021 star Sara Davies has been showing her showbiz friends around the region.

Posting on Instagram, the Dragon's Den expert from County Durham said she 'took some of the gang to Tynemouth beach this morning for a dip in the sea'.

Commenting on the post, Tynemouth's own Denise Welch said: "I won’t get in in summer on that beach!!!" and Middlesbrough's Steph McGovern added: "Love this".

After the rather chilly January dip in the North Sea, the gang headed to Crusoe's to warm up.

The restaurant reposted Sara's picture on their own Instagram feed.

Not all of the tour's cast was there but spotted in the photos you could see professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin and Kai Widdrington, and fellow contestants Tilly Ramsay and Rhys Stephenson.

Rhys, a children's TV presenter, also posted the group's trip to the beach on social media.

The show is on stage at Newcastle's Utilita Arena tonight and tomorrow (27 and 28 January).