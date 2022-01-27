A pair of police officers have been hailed as heroes after saving a newborn baby’s life while out on patrol.

Two-week-old Lenny-Lee started to choke in the Bridges Shopping Centre in Sunderland four days before Christmas.

His mum Arleen Avery desperately flagged down patrolling PCs Andy Hutchinson and Lee Fenwick who whisked the pair to A&E at Sunderland Royal Hospital by blue lights.

Now, with Lenny-Lee safe and sound, the selfless PCs have been reunited with thankful mum Arleen at her Wearside home.

“I was in total shock,” Arleen, 31, said. “Lenny-Lee was foaming at the mouth and it was just sheer panic. I couldn’t believe what was happening.

“Honestly, I can’t remember much about it – it’s all a blur. But thank goodness these two officers were on hand to help. I can’t thank them enough for saving my son’s life.

“If they weren’t there, goodness knows what might have happened. They got us to hospital so quickly – it’s amazing, really. As a family, we owe them so much.”

After spending a night in hospital on 22 December, Lenny-Lee returned home the next day and is now on the mend.

Arleen Avery says PC Andy Hutchinson (left) and PC Lee Fenwick saved baby Lenny-Lee's life Credit: Northumbria Police

Looking back on the incident, PC Hutchinson said: “We were on patrol in the city centre when Arleen ran over and said her two-week-old son was choking.

“He looked in a bad way so we knew we had to act quickly. Thankfully, everything worked out fine and he was OK – that’s the main thing.

“I’ve seen a lot of things as a police officer and not much phases me – but this certainly put that to the test. I’m just so pleased that Lenny-Lee is safe and well.

“As police officers, we are there to help – to protect the public, whatever the age. You come to work every day hoping to make a difference and I think we certainly managed it that day. It’s a shift I will never forget.”

Chief Inspector Neil Hall, of Northumbria Police, has praised both PCs for their heroic intervention: “This was an incredibly difficult situation to be faced with – and both PCs had to make life-saving decisions under significant pressure and duress.

“There is little doubt that they saved Lenny-Lee’s life that day and they should be incredibly proud of themselves.

“I would like to personally thank both officers for their outstanding professionalism and determination – and am so pleased that this has ended in a positive outcome.”