A woman in her 70s has been treated in hospital after a suspected arson attack on her home.

Cleveland Police officers were called to a report of arson at a house on Sidmouth Close in Marton, Middlesbrough on Wednesday 26 January at around 6.55pm.

Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade attended and are supporting the woman who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything at around this time, in the area of Sidmouth Close, including any dashcam or CCTV, to contact them on 101, reference 014436.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers and you don’t have to give your name, on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org