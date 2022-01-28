Play video

A street in Cramlington in Northumberland has been cordoned off, following the discovery of a suspected hand grenade.

Northumbria Police says a member of the public found the 'historic' grenade on the beach at Whitley Bay, and took it back to a property in the Norwich Way area.

A spokesperson said: “At 1.50pm today (Friday 28 January) we were contacted by a member of the public who had found a suspected historic grenade on the beach in Whitley Bay and had transported it to an address in the Norwich Way area of Cramlington.

“Officers attended the address, and as a precaution, bomb disposal experts were called to carry out checks into the object.

“The grenade has now been safely detonated and disposed of. We would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation, as well as the caller who contacted police.”