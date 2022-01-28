Driver injured after truck smashes into concrete bridge near Durham

A truck driver had to be taken to hospital after colliding with a concrete bridge near Durham.

It happened near Junction 60 of the A1(M) just before 7am on January 27.

Luckily, the driver only had to be treated for minor injuries.

The incident did however cause major disruption for commuters, and police are now thanking them for their patience.

They're also calling on any witnesses, or those who have dashcam footage, to contact them by emailing gavin.reay@durham.police.uk quoting incident reference number 38 of January 27.