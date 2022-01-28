Police have revealed how they managed to track down a wanted rapist using his order for a takeaway kebab.

Daniel Hassan, 43, attacked and raped his victim at her home following a date in Newcastle City Centre last May.

She reported the incident to the police, giving them all the information she had - that she knew him as 'Danny' and he was originally from Manchester - and the photograph he had used on the online dating site on which they had met.

Although they managed to identify him, officers were unable to pinpoint his exact location until around a month later, on June 9, when he placed an order through takeaway site Just Eat.

Despite denying committing any offences and refusing to answer any further questions, Hassan, of Hessewell Crescent, Haswell, Durham, was subsequently charged with two counts of assault and one count of rape.

He was remanded in custody and a trial was set for January 17 at Newcastle Crown Court. However, with continued enquiries carried out by the team, Hassan was presented with irrefutable evidence and pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial.

Detective Constable Dayna McNally, who led the investigation, has praised the victim for her bravery, and said she hopes the outcome gives a strong reassuring message that those committing violent sexual crimes will be found put before the courts.

Hassan has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on March 11.