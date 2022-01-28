Middlesbrough forward moves to Harrogate Town on loan

Teenage Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh has joined Harrogate Town on loan until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international linked up with the League Two side today (29 January).

The 18-year-old attacker is the son of the former Premier League and Irish international midfielder Graham Kavanagh.

A prolific scorer in Boro's under 18s, he stepped up to U23s football this season.

After signing his first professional contract in September 2020, Kavanagh will be hoping to gain his first taste of senior football wearing number eight at Harrogate.

Town manager Simon Weaver says, “Calum is an exciting forward who will cause no end of problems for opponents with his tenacity, pace and ability, we’re convinced of that. He’s a determined player on the pitch, a good character and fits in with what we want in the squad which is hungry, go getting players with a belief and presence on the pitch.”