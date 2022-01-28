The family of a Hartlepool man who died after catching Covid-19 has raised over £5000 in his name.

60-year-old Colin Sutheran was treated at the University Hospital of North Tees in May 2021. His daughter, Kirsty Wass, and her family raised the funds as a thank you to the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) team.

Kirsty said: “Dad tested positive the day before he was due to have his vaccine. It was just awful. Everyone at the hospital did their best but he couldn’t be saved.

“I was fixated on raising £5,000 for the unit and wouldn’t stop until I hit the target! We did a charity evening at a social club, raffles and some friends even did sponsored swims.

“I’m really pleased we raised this in my Dad’s name because we know it’ll help the ITU team care for other people like my father.”

Tom Bingham, senior clinical matron for ITU, said: “We’re so grateful to Kirsty, her family and friends for this incredible fundraising.

“We can hardly believe that Kirsty and her family have used their loss and grief to help others like this. It’s just so kind and we can’t thank them enough.”