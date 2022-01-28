Health chiefs say that people on Teesside have resorted to pulling their own teeth out because they can not get an NHS dental appointment.

It is hoped new funding and research will help improve access to dentistry services in Hartlepool and across the region, but bosses warn there remains "a long way to go".

Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Governing Body heard how steps are being taken to look at improving access to dentist services, which remains a key complaint by residents across the area.

Michelle Thompson, CCG lay member for patient and public involvement, told this week's meeting that surveys have been carried out by healthwatch groups across the area on the issue and intelligence is now being analysed.

She also reacted to news NHS England is to provide a £50million fund nationally aiming to secure 350,000 extra dentists appointments through February and March to deal with the Covid-19 backlog.

Mrs Thompson said she was "hopeful" the fund, which has around £8.5 million earmarked for the North East and Yorkshire, would provide the extra NHS dental appointments, but added there is still "a long way to go".

She said: "We've got people who are pulling their own teeth out or people that have had no choice but to spend £1,600 on dental treatment, whereas on the NHS it would normally cost £80.

"There's a lot of problems still out there, but hopefully this is a step in the right direction."

She added as part of research being carried out by health organisations, scripts were drawn up to call a sample of dentists in each area to get a "snapshot of the situation from their perspective".

Mrs Thompson said: "There's been huge frustration from many local people when trying to access an NHS dentist and this has been felt across the North East and North Cumbria."