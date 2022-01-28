A Northumbria Police officer who sent sexual messages to women whose details he obtained through his work has been jailed.

Marc Hopkins, who was a constable at Northumbria Police but has since resigned, targeted three victims between 2018 and 2019 and sent "numerous" messages via text or on social media.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the women had contacted the force as victims or witnesses of crime and Hopkins, from North Shields, used the details they provided to make contact.

The court was told the 32-year-old was on duty and using his work phablet device when he sent the messages.

A judge said Hopkins' behaviour was "revolting" and "undermines public confidence in all police officers".

Hopkins had been a police constable since 2013 and had started his career with Northumbria Police as a PCSO in 2009. He resigned in January 2020, after his offending was exposed.

"I worry about him finding out where I live"

The first victim had contacted the police in November 2018 to report an assault on her friend during a night out. Hopkins took her statement.

Prosecutor Jolyon Perks said: "The defendant text her, using the number she had provided in the course of giving her statement, using his work phablet device, inquiring whether she got home safely, which began a messaging exchange. Thereafter, the content of the messages quickly turned sexual on the part of this defendant.

The court heard Hopkins tried to illicit sexual photographs from the woman.

She added: "It has put me off ringing Northumbria Police for anything. I go out of my way to avoid them in case one is Marc.

"The fact I have been contacted by an officer from Northumbria Police plays on my mind and I worry about him finding out where I live in case of repercussions."

The second woman contacted Northumbria Police in March 2019 to make a complaint of harassment against someone she had met on dating app Tinder.

Hopkins then used her details to send messages and sexual photographs of himself over Snapchat.

The woman said she believed Hopkins identified her "weaknesses" and branded him a "very sad individual".

The third woman had contacted the police after a run-in with a bouncer during a night out.

The court heard Hopkins had accessed information on the Police National Computer about the woman, which highlighted how vulnerable she was, before he contacted her.

The woman said in a statement, despite her ordeal, she has not lost faith in Northumbria Police and has been grateful for how serious they took her complaint.

"A serious breach of public trust"

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced Hopkins to three months behind bars.

The judge told him: "Your behaviour was a serious breach of public trust placed in police officers to behave professionally, responsibly, thoughtfully and not take advantage of their position in relation to anyone that they meet.

"Your behaviour undermines public confidence in all police officers, it is a difficult enough job.

"Fortunately most police officers don't abuse that trust."

Ruby Shrimpton, defending, said Hopkins, who received commendations as an officer, "will never work as a police officer again" but managed to find new employment.

Hopkins admitted three charges of misconduct in public office.

"We want to reassure the public"

Superintendent Steve Ammari, Head of the Professional Standards Department atNorthumbria Police, said: “We are aware of the case involving a former officer for which they have today been sentenced.

“After concerns were raised relating to his behaviour our Professional Standards Department began an investigation, managed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“The officer was also suspended from duty and later resigned.

“The matter was further referred to the Crown Prosecution Service whosubsequently charged him with three counts of misconduct in public office.

“We want to reassure the public that his actions are in no way representative of the officers and staff who every single day display the highest levels of professionalism and commitment to the communities we are proud to serve.

“We expect these standards to be maintained at all times and if anyone is found to have fallen below them we are committed to taking appropriate action."