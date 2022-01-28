Barnard Castle saw a boom in visitors in 2021 and it is thought it might be because of a certain visitor.

The picturesque town saw 30,721 tourists last year, up 20% from 2019, according to English Heritage.

The huge amount of media interest could be responsible for the increase which led to the County Durham fortress experiencing its ‘best ever' year.

The town was thrust into the national spotlight when Dominic Cummings drove to the area to ‘test his eyesight’ during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

It is thought an increase in the number of people holidaying in the UK has also led to a rise in the number of tourists to many popular destinations.

Kate Mavor, Chief Executive of English Heritage, says “At English Heritage, we look after over 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites across the country – many of which attract visitors from far and wide.

"In the past, those lesser-known, more intimate local sites in our care have often been overlooked in favour of our more iconic ones, despite having just as rich and important a history.

Dominic Cummings' 2020 Barnard Castle visit

The Prime Minister’s ex-chief aide left his home in the capital to stay with family in Durham when his wife contracted Coronavirus symptoms in March 2020.

At the time the country was at the start of a strict national lockdown but Dominic Cummings travelled hundreds of miles.

He said he acted "reasonably" and within the law by making his 260 mile journey to Durham, however, many say lockdown rules should have kept him, his wife and their son in isolation at home for 14 days.

He went on to contract the virus and was said to have experienced severe symptoms he was later spotted with his wife 30 miles away from Durham in Barnard Castle. A member of the public passed the information to the Daily Mirror and Guardian.

In May 2020, Cummings confirmed he made the trip saying it was only made so he could test his eyesight before returning to London. Credit: PA Images

"My wife was very worried, particularly as my eyesight seemed to have been affected by the disease," he said.

“We agreed that we should go for a short drive to see if I could drive safely, we drove for roughly half an hour and ended up on the outskirts of Barnard Castle town.

Mr Cummings later left his role within the government.