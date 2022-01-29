A student nurse says she's been dubbed 'a Covid warrior' by friends and family after contracting the virus four times in 15 months.

Mea Walton, from Middlesbrough, first got the virus in September 2020 shortly before she started her mental health studies in Newcastle.

The 20-year-old was working in a pub at the time, but wore a face mask throughout her shifts.

She said: "When I first caught it no one knew anyone with it so I think I was of the first people and they didn't believe it."I still don't know how I caught it. I wasn't going anywhere other than work and was wearing a mask everyday. I just think I've been unlucky."

She then said she was "in disbelief" when she tested positive again just four months later - in January 2021.

Just two months after that, in March, she contracted the virus for a third time after flying to Brussels to help with child care after a family friend fell ill.

To her disappointment, her plans were dampened again at New Year when she was about to go to Los Angeles. Shortly before her flight, a PCR test came back positive.

Miss Walton, who has had her first and second dose and is now awaiting her booster jab, said: "It's like a running joke now how many times I've had it, I get called a Covid warrior."I get so many giggles from people because people don't believe it. Every time I've had it's been the worst possible time to get it as well."

