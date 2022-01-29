Two taken to hospital after Storm Malik collapses roof in Gateshead

Two people have been taken to hospital after Storm Malik caused a roof to collapse in Blaydon, Gateshead.

The North East Ambulance Service received a call at just before 10:10am this morning (January 29), with reports that one person was trapped and another had sustained a head injury.

Two hazardous area response teams were dispatched, as well as a paramedic ambulance to treat the two patients.

They were both taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Many properties and cars across the region have been damaged in the conditions today.

Thousands have also been without power, particularly in Northumberland and County Durham, and travel has been disrupted.

In Aberdeen, Scotland, a woman has died after being struck by a falling tree.

The Met Office has now named Storm Corrie, and has issued a yellow warning for the whole of Scotland and north of England between 6pm on Sunday (January 30) and 9pm on Monday (January 31).