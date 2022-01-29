Damage and disruption as Storm Malik brings 93mph winds to North East

Gusts of up to 93mph have been recorded in the North East as Storm Malik causes damage and disruption across the region.

Northern Powergrid says 36,000 customers are affected, predominantly in Northumberland and County Durham. More than 62,000 customers have experienced power outages in total since 4am this morning (January 29).

Director, Paul Glendinning, said: "Our engineers continue to do everything possible to assess the scale of the damage and prioritise the repairs required."

Damage to a car Fairles Street, South Shields. Credit: Adrian Jackson/Twitter

Travel is also disrupted, with the Tyne and Wear Metro having suspended its entire system.

A Nexus spokesperson said: "Our engineers need to repair damaged overhead lines and other pieces on damaged infrastructure when it is safe to do so."

Properties have been damaged by the strong winds. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Meanwhile, LNER is advising passengers not to travel on the East Coast mainline.

The rail operator says trains are not currently running north of Newcastle because of the conditions.

A trees has fallen in Osborne Ave in Newcastle and is blocking the carriageway. Credit: North East Traffic Live/Twitter

The passenger ferry between North and South Shields has also cancelled services.

On the roads, the A66 between County Durham and Cumbria is closed to high sided vehicles and the A693 to A691 Maiden Law bank is closed due to a fallen tree and power cables.

Updates to follow.