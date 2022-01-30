Sunderland have sacked manager Lee Johnson in the wake of their 6-0 defeat at Bolton on Saturday.

The Black Cats are third in Sky Bet League One and just two points behind leaders Rotherham, but owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus acted quickly following Saturday's demoralising result.

Assistant head coach Jamie McAllister has also departed the Stadium of Light.

Louis-Dreyfus said: "I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months.

"We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season.

"Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes."

Johnson took charge of Sunderland in December 2020 and won 41 of his 75 games in charge, most notably the Papa John's Trophy final against Tranmere at Wembley in March 2021.

In a statement on their website, Sunderland said the process to appoint a new manager would start immediately and that the interim coaching set-up would be announced shortly.

Sunderland's next game is at home to Doncaster on Saturday.