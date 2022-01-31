Play video

Video report by Gregg Easteal

It has been two years since the UK's first case of coronavirus was confirmed in York.

With businesses grinding to a halt in and out of the various lockdowns and tier systems - it has been a long road to reopening for many.

There are signs of a clear turnaround for York, with one business saying that they have been growing prosperous.

Rebecca Galtres from Galtres Lodge Hotel said: "We've refurbished, we've rebranded and then we reopened. We've been really popular, and York has been really popular as well.

So the combination of York having a really good return and with us having this new and exciting new rebrand, compared to our last full January, we are miles ahead."

2.1 million people visited York in the last three months of 2021

York, Sunderland and Middlesbrough all made it onto the top 10 list of places with a footfall recovery in the country.

Andrew Lowson, from York BID said: “The spends in 2021 is almost back to where it was pre-pandemic levels.

“With travel restrictions easing, if we can build some of the foreign tourists coming back, then businesses will be looking forward to an even better 2022.”

Jamie McKeller took his ghost tours online after he lost his job over text.

McKeller from Deathly Dark Tours said: “We thought maybe 20 or 30 people would watch, and then it ended up being a couple of hundred, and it just grew and grew. We’ve now done live tours to thousands of people now.”

“Back then we were feeling helpless and uncertain of the future. It’s night and day, it couldn’t be any more different.”