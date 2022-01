Play video

January 2022 was a calm, dry, and mild month. That was until the last weekend, when two named storms rattled through.

Storm Malik arrived on the 28th bringing winds of 90mph.

Storm Corrie quickly followed on the 30th, again gusts peaked at over 90mph.

But despite the dramatic end, January was dominated by high pressure and unusually sunny conditions.

The official statistics from the Met Office will be confirmed in the next few days.