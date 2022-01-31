Play video

Storm Malik brought high winds that battered the North East on Friday, with Brizlee Wood in Northumberland recording speeds of 93mph.

In South Church, County Durham, Peter Copeland returned home to find his car buried under a pile of bricks as the gable end of a row of houses fell following strong winds.

Peter was away for the weekend when he received a call from someone telling him his car was damaged.

Peter said "I asked if my car was badly damaged and was told there were a few bricks on it!’

"It's amazing that nobody was injured. (If someone was in the car) It would've killed them."

As well as damage across the region Storm Malik also left thousands of households without power.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Northern Powergrid is offering customers who remain without power compensation of £15 per person for every meal and to cover accommodation costs while they await reconnection.

The company has managed to restore power to around 60,000 households so far.

As Storm Malik moved across the region out to the North Sea on Sunday morning Storm Corrie was hot on its heels.

The second storm of the weekend hit the region on Sunday night causing disruption on the region's roads and railway services.