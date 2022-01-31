Rail services in the North East affected by storm damage over the weekend remain suspended this morning.

The region was hit by strong winds up to 93mph, with Storm Malik first causing problems, soon followed by Storm Corrie.

Yellow and amber weather warnings for wind have been in place across the North East, though winds are set to ease as the day goes on.

Rail services between Newcastle and Scotland were also suspended this morning, LNER says service is set to resume from 9am.

This morning, passengers are being asked to check before travelling, and make their own arrangements where possible.

The Tyne and Wear Metro has also been impacted, with services between Monkseaton and Benton suspended all day due to storm damage.

Trees had fallen close to the overhead lines preventing trains from running.

A limited bus replacement service is running while work continues to clear the lines.