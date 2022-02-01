Hadrian's Wall trail should include Newcastle's West End, says MP

Play video

Video report by Kris Jepson

A Newcastle MP has led a debate in Parliament calling for greater recognition of the route of Hadrian's Wall through the West of Newcastle.

Chi Onwurah MP said: "It's not right that the West End of Newcastle is missed out in our national Roman heritage."

The Labour MP for Newcastle Central and other campaigners say the true route of the wall should be promoted - allowing tourists, children and locals to see the many visible remains of the Wall across the city.

The current national trail diverts tourists away from the West End towards the River Tyne.

84 miles across the north of England - from Wallsend to Bowness-on-Solway

10,000 walkers a year come on the Hadrian's Wall trail

Cllr Rob Higgins said: "We have an incredible history here in Newcastle of Hadrian's Wall, and the wall ran right through the city and to the West End. We feel that many people aren't aware of the many sections of the wall that we have.

"By involving local people, projects with local schools, with artists and residents going into schools, we are just trying to make people aware of their local history because it brings pride to the local community and brings people into the area."

This year also marks the 1,900th anniversary of the building of the wall, with hundreds of events and activities set to run until 23 December.