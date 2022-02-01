Irish technology firm to create 200 jobs with new Newcastle base

Around 200 new jobs will be created in Newcastle by Irish technology firm Version 1.

The Dublin firm - which provides IT services - employs approximately 2,000 people around the world.

It is the second big tech jobs boost for the city, following a similar announcement last month from American technology company Arctic Wolf, along with inward investment from other overseas firms last year.

Bosses at Version 1 say after discussions with the area's universities, and sourcing a base, the move to the North East will be 'a match made in heaven'.

Louise Lahiff, Director of Strategy, Planning and People at Version 1, said: "We’ve been talking with the universities, we’ve been looking at office spaces, so we are really looking forward to bringing in those 200 jobs and hopefully many more for years to come in Newcastle.

"Version 1 is a great place to work, Newcastle is a great place to live, so we think it’s going to be a match made in heaven for the two to come together.”

The investment is being backed by £1 million of funding from the North of Tyne Combined Authority.

North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll said: "This is yet another fantastic company moving to the region.

“When I met with Version 1, I was impressed by their commitment to their people. They join our growing tech and digital sector, providing good jobs that will sustain people throughout their career. Along with Invest Newcastle, we are making a difference."

Newcastle City Council leader, Cllr Nick Forbes, said: "This is just the latest jobs announcement for the city which is obviously great news as we seek to quickly recover from the pandemic.

“We are becoming the natural home for digital and tech companies, and I am delighted to welcome Version 1 to Newcastle.

"Their commitment to invest, and create 200 quality jobs, is testament to our city's reputation as a leading tech location and reflects the continuing confidence tech businesses worldwide have in our region."