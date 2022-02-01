Major incident de-escalated in County Durham following Storm Malik

A major incident declared in County Durham in the wake of Storm Malik has now been de-escalated.

Gale force winds of up to 93mph brought trees and powerlines down, resulting in thousands of properties being left without power.

Roads also had to be closed, and damage was caused to buildings, vehicles and other structures.

A Strategic Coordination Group was formed to lead the response, and a major incident was declared the same day.

Since then, the SCG partners - which include the council, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, Durham Constabulary and Northern Powergrid - have been working to deal with the aftermath.

Northern Powergrid engineers have restored power, and the latest figures provided indicate there are now less than 50 properties without power in the county.

Work continues to ensure they are reconnected as quickly as possible.