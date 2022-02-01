A pensioner has been left with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Newcastle.

The 70-year-old pedestrian is believed to have been out walking his dog when he was hit by a car at Crofter’s Lodge on the A167, Ponteland Road just before 10:30am on February 1.

He was taken to hospital where he's still being treated.

The dog also sustained minor injuries and has since been checked over by a vet.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20220201-0283.