There are calls from MPs in the North East for Boris Johnson to resign following the release of Sue Gray's partygate report.

Many have taken to social media to share their feelings about the details, which condemned a "serious failure" in Downing Street to observe coronavirus standards and said "a number" of gatherings should not have been allowed to take place.

Labour MPs across the North East used their social media platforms to urge the prime minister to step down.

Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham accused the prime minister of only apologising because he had been caught out.

Meanwhile, Emma Lewell-Buck - MP for South Shields - described the Conservative leader as "a disingenuous man".

Liz Twist, MP for Blaydon, and Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow, both insisted the PM should resign, while Catherine McKinnell - who represents Newcastle upon Tyne North - described him as being "unfit for office".

In the Commons, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South Bridget Phillipson said...

MP Ian Lavery of Wansbeck described Boris Johnson's address in the Commons as a "poor performance".

Meanwhile, York Central MP, Rachael Maskell, says the report has now posed more questions than it has answered.

The Conservatives of the region have maintained their support for the Prime Minister.

Today, MP for Redcar and Cleveland, Jacob Young, posted a statement on Facebook, saying 'it's time to end the witch hunt and move on'.

Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, Simon Clarke, says he 'absolutely stands by' the PM and that he is proud to serve in Boris' government.

Sedgefield's Paul Howell echoed his colleagues' responses, praising the government for implementing Covid rules in the first place and urging people to move on from the topic.

North West Durham Conservative MP Richard Holden, however says he and his constituents have been "appalled" by party revelations.

ITV News Tyne Tees' Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick's analyisis

It's Conservative MPs who hold Boris Johnson's future in their hands.

Many had said 'wait for Sue Gray's report' - this was far from a full report, but it was damning nonetheless.

The PM's latest apology and pledge to change how No10 operates have been seen as underwhelming. Some of our region's Tories have come out to defend their boss, but most are staying quiet.

Still, none have publicly called for him to go. The process of submitting letters of no confidence is confidential. It seems the threshold of 54 to trigger a vote on his future is not going to be reached for now. But we now know that the police are investigating 12 alleged rule-breaking events in government, including one in his Downing Street flat in November 2020.

The government have been forced to agree Sue Gray will get to provide another update once the police's work is done.

The Prime Minister is still far from safe.