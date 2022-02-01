A student nurse from South Shields has set her eyes on a career in surgery and is now learning from the team who inspired her as a patient.

Tammy Manczak was treated in South Tyneside District Hospital seven years ago when she underwent an operation following a flare up of Crohn’s Disease.

Now, the 34-year-old from South Shields is in the third year of her degree at The University of Sunderland and has returned to the same hospital for placement.

Staff members now mentoring her are among the team who treated Tammy back in 2015, when she spent three weeks in their care.

She said: "I always wanted to be a nurse and I never had the courage to think surgical nursing was for me, but I had a think about it and thought life is too short, go for it, and I’m so glad I have.

"It’s what I want to do and I’ve had a great time learning on the ward so far.

"I do recognise some faces from when I was a patient and it’s been so great to spend time with them and find out more about the job I really want to do."

Melanie Johnson, the Trust’s Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, said: "We are very proud of the work we do to support our student nurses through their studies. They make a valuable contribution to the Trust and it’s important that we invest in them as they set out in the NHS careers.

"It is heart-warming to hear that Tammy’s experiences on one of our own wards set her on the path to helping others and wonderful to know she is already learning so much and enjoying her time with our excellent team at the Surgical Centre."

Nicola Peat, the ward’s manager, added: “We have been so happy to see Tammy here as a student and hearing that it was her experience with us as a patient which inspired her to become a nurse"