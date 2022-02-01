A pharmacist on Teesside is using the Chinese New Year to urge people in the Chinese community to have their Covid jab and celebrate the occasion in safety.

Leung Yu Wu, who is a pharmacist at the University Hospital of North Tees, has recorded video appeals for the NHS in Mandarin, Cantonese and English.

The pharmacist, who has worked at the Trust since 2009, said: "Chinese New Year is a time of family celebration and fun.

"But it's important to remember that there is still a real threat from COVID-19 and I appeal to all members of the Chinese community in the UK to have confidence in the development and testing process behind the vaccination programme.

He added: "I'm a pharmacist and I know the vaccine is safe and effective. I've had it and I would recommend it to any of my family and patients.

"Please, protect yourselves and loved ones and begin the Year of the Tiger vaccinated and safe from COVID-19."