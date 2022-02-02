500 jobs axed as Nestlé confirms plans to close their factory near Newcastle

International food giant Nestlé has confirmed that they are shutting their factory near Newcastle - cutting almost 500 jobs and moving production to mainland Europe.

The confectionary giant announced plans to shut down its site in Fawdon at the end of 2023, at a cost of 475 jobs.

Most of the production is said to stay in the UK and move to Halifax in West Yorkshire.

A spokesperson from Nestlé said: “The consultation around the changes we proposed in April 2021 is still ongoing. We said from the outset that we wanted to provide adequate time and space for these discussions and it is only right that they are held directly with our employees and Trade Unions and not in public.

"It remains a priority to support our people and their families through this process and we thank everybody for their patience. We will provide an update once the consultation is complete.”

Ross Murdoch, GMB National Officer, said: “Closing this profit-making site and shifting production to Europe is completely unacceptable.

“This will have a devasting impact on workers and their families.

"Meanwhile transporting finished products from sites in Europe back to the UK - where they are consumed - will result in significant additional road and sea miles increasing pollution and environmental damage.

Joe Clarke, National Officer Unite the Union, said: “Unite and its membership are bitterly disappointed that alternative proposals to keep the site within Nestle Fawdon open have been rejected.

Both unions have said they will support and speak to members in Fawdon to find out what they want to do next.

People outside the Nestle factory at Fawdon, after the company announced that it is planning to cut almost 600 jobs in April 2021. Credit: PA

The former Rowntree plant has been producing confectionery, such as Rolos and Fruit Pastilles, since 1958.