Emergency services called to tackle a house fire in Sunderland have revealed it was started by an Amazon Alexa device.

Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue responded to a call at around 9:40pm on January 31, where a fire had broken out in a first floor bedroom of a property.

Upon arrival, crews discovered the smart speaker had been covered in clothing, causing it to overheat.

Luckily, the occupants were able to get out of the house.

In a social media post the service said: "Sometimes technology can be our downfall if it’s not cared for properly."

It's now urging people to make sure they don't cover electrical appliances.