Council bosses say they will continue to clamp down on illegal parking at a popular North Yorkshire beauty spot.

It comes after residents in Newton-under-Roseberry complained that some motorists continue to park in illegal and unsafe places on the A173 - the road passing beneath Roseberry Topping.

Last year in July, Redcar and Cleveland Council put into place resident-only parking zones and double yellow lines after a sharp rise in visitors saw cars left at the side of the road.

Roadside parking shot up in the area since 2020, causing both safety and access concerns for residents and road users.

Traffic was regularly brought to a standstill by the lack of passing space caused by parked vehicles, with pedestrians making their way along the main road itself.

71 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for yellow line offences have been issued by the council

58 PCNs were issued between last summer and the end of January alone

8 were given out to motorists parked in the Residents Only zone without a permit

Councillor Julie Craig, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “We have received some compliments from the residents who are happy with the action being taken against people who continue to flout the rules; however, they are frustrated with those people who continue to ignore them.

“We want people to be able to enjoy our area and beauty spots such as Roseberry Topping, but there is a limit to how many people this very small and quiet village at Newton can accommodate.

“We will continue to enforce the restrictions at Newton-under-Roseberry and would ask that people respect the residents and the rules – they are there for good reason."