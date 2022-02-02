A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was allegedly assaulted in Newcastle city centre.

It's reported a man and a woman were arguing on Neville Street, when the man allegedly assaulted the woman and she fell into the road by the junction with Clayton Street.

It happened between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday 19 January.

An investigation was immediately launched and a 48-year-old man was arrested and later charged with attempted murder.

He appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday January 29.

Anyone with dashcam footage is urged to get in touch quoting log NP-20220119-0825.