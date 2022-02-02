Sunderland AFC has announced that £1 from every ticket sold for their match at the weekend will go towards the Bradley Lowery Foundation, following Jermain Defoe’s return to the club.

The striker befriended Bradley Lowery, a terminally ill six-year-old Sunderland supporter with neuroblastoma, during his time with the Black Cats between 2015 and 2017.

Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery, died in 2017 - which was when the charity organisation was founded.

Posting on Instagram, Bradley’s mum Gemma shared a video of Jermain Defoe urging supporters to buy tickets ahead of his Stadium of Light homecoming.

A spokesperson for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “We are so grateful to Sunderland AFC for this amazing gesture in celebration of the return of our friend and patron Jermain Defoe, to the club where he belongs.

“Jermain and Brad were the very best of friends; the legacy of their friendship is our continued support for children and adults around the UK with medical needs not provided by the NHS.”