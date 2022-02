Play video

A report by Rachel Bullock

We've been to meet some VERY talented A-Level students at a state school in Eaglescliffe on Teesside.

Almost half their class at Egglescliffe School have won places at the world's most prestigious music schools.

The extraordinarily high success rate bucks the national average for both state and private schools, leaving the talented Teessiders - and their teachers - exceptionally proud.

Certainly ones to watch for the future!