Two arrests made after Newcastle city centre assault

Two people have been arrested following an assault in Newcastle city centre today (2 February).

A 31-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, and remain in police custody.

The incident happened outside a shop on Clayton Street around 3.55 am where a man had a laceration to his neck.

A 39-year-old man has been taken into hospital with injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

A police cordon has been set up on Forth Place, which is an alleyway between Clayton Street West and Waterloo Street

Northumbria Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to contact the police.

This can be done via the Tell Us Something page of their website or by contacting them on 101, quoting reference NP-20220202-0108.