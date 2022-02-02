Play video

Amanda Linton, Tom's mum

A family from County Durham have vowed to keep the promise they made to their son after he died at the age of 20 from skin cancer.

Tom Linton from Chester-le-Street was diagnosed with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer, in January 2020 when he was 19. He passed away months later in May, just after his 20th birthday.

The Northumbria University student asked his family to grant his final wish - to raise awareness of melanoma so that no other person would have to go through what he went through.

Tom's mum Amanda says "young people never think it's going to happen to them. But they need to be aware. They need to check their skin and be aware of the damage it can do."

Melanoma is the 5th most common cancer in the UK.

16,000 new cases of melanoma are diagnosed each year

2,300 people die every year in the UK from melanoma

Professor Ruth Plummer is a Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine at Newcastle University and an honorary consultant medical oncologist in Newcastle Hospitals NHS and she says that if you've got a mole that is changing - to get it checked out by a doctor:

His family are now organising Tom's Fest - a tribute festival with the charity MelanomaMe to raise awareness of melanoma.

Kerry Rafferty, Co-Founder of Melanoma-Me says that she hopes the event will reach young people and raise more awareness about skin cancer:

