Cleveland PCC names preferred candidate for Chief Constable of Cleveland Police

Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner has announced the preferred candidate to take over as the force's new Chief Constable.

Mark Webster, the current Deputy Chief at Cumbria Police, has been named as the preferred candidate.

Cleveland's Police and Crime Panel will consider the appointment at a confirmation hearing later this month.

Steve Turner said: “Cleveland is not an easy place to police, and therefore we needed a process that was going to put candidates to the test and draw out their extensive skills and experience.

"Mark’s appointment comes at an important time for the force, which still has a significant way to go in improving the service they provide for the residents of Cleveland.

If confirmed, he will take over the role from Richard Lewis, who gave notice to take up the post as the leader of Dyfed-Powys Police.

Mark was appointed as Deputy Chief Constable in March 2018, following a role as Assistant Chief Constable when he first joined Cumbria Police in July 2017.

Previously, he had served as Director of Intelligence and Operations at the National Crime Agency (NCA.)