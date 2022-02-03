Play video

People in the North East have been reacting to the news that a new energy price cap will be coming into effect in April - it will see customers paying almost £700 more per year to power their homes.

Many are worried about whether they will be able to cope with the massive increase in their bills.

In the last four months, Darran Weston’s heating has gone up by a third.

He said: “We’ve had to reduce the heating right now all the way down, we’ve had to turn literally everything off.

“We’ve done as much as we can to reduce our usage to the point where we aren’t using anything, and even then the meter is just gobbling money up.

“You just face with the prospects of putting most of your wage into heaters all the time.

“I’ve never known living standards to be as bad as this, it’s like we are returning back to a pre-Victorian time.”

Rev Kath Dean from St Oswald’s church in Middlesborough says the Church hall is a large space to heat.

She said: "In October we moved out of this building and into a small room out the back. We created a worship room just big enough for a small congregation at the moment, and that’s where we are until March or April depending how cold it is.

“Sometimes we are so cold we look for jumpers or cardigans and thinking about how many layers we can put on underneath just to keep us warm."

Stella Kirk, a volunteer at the church, says she is struggling to keep warm at home.

“When the prices goes up, it’s scaring a lot of people now, unless you’ve got a lot of money. People are not going to survive. I’ve not had the heating on for a month," she said.

A college in Darlington said that their bills have skyrocketed by £43,000 since last year.

Melanie Kane, Principal of Carmel College said: “In real terms [that’s equivilant] to a teacher. We are very lucky at Carmel, we’re part of a big trust and have lots of revenue and outreach streams that goes beyond our budget so we are able to dip into reserves.

“We would welcome any support that the government can offer us so we are not having to think if we are going to have energy and warm classrooms, or are we going to have a teacher.”

Global price hikes on gas have pushed the energy price cap up.

The energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the price cap will rise by 54% from April 1, affecting around 22 million customers.

People paying default tariffs by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year, while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

"It will affect default tariff customers who haven’t switched to a fixed deal and those who remain with their new supplier after their previous supplier exited the market," said Ofgem in an update.

Following the announcement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government will “step in” to help households directly manage “incredibly tough” energy costs.

To help remove the “sting” from the energy crisis, Mr Sunak told MPs the "vast majority" of households in England will receive £150 of support through council tax rebates for homes in bands A to D. They will not need to pay this back.

All domestic customers will also get an upfront discount on their energy bills worth £200 from October. Households will repay this in £40 instalments over five years.

Devolved nations will be provided with £565 million to provide their own energy support packages.