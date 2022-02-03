'People are not going to survive': Concern across the North East as energy prices are set to rise
Video report by Jonny Blair
People in the North East have been reacting to the news that a new energy price cap will be coming into effect in April - it will see customers paying almost £700 more per year to power their homes.
Many are worried about whether they will be able to cope with the massive increase in their bills.
In the last four months, Darran Weston’s heating has gone up by a third.
He said: “We’ve had to reduce the heating right now all the way down, we’ve had to turn literally everything off.
“We’ve done as much as we can to reduce our usage to the point where we aren’t using anything, and even then the meter is just gobbling money up.
“You just face with the prospects of putting most of your wage into heaters all the time.
“I’ve never known living standards to be as bad as this, it’s like we are returning back to a pre-Victorian time.”
Rev Kath Dean from St Oswald’s church in Middlesborough says the Church hall is a large space to heat.
She said: "In October we moved out of this building and into a small room out the back. We created a worship room just big enough for a small congregation at the moment, and that’s where we are until March or April depending how cold it is.
“Sometimes we are so cold we look for jumpers or cardigans and thinking about how many layers we can put on underneath just to keep us warm."
Stella Kirk, a volunteer at the church, says she is struggling to keep warm at home.
“When the prices goes up, it’s scaring a lot of people now, unless you’ve got a lot of money. People are not going to survive. I’ve not had the heating on for a month," she said.
A college in Darlington said that their bills have skyrocketed by £43,000 since last year.
Melanie Kane, Principal of Carmel College said: “In real terms [that’s equivilant] to a teacher. We are very lucky at Carmel, we’re part of a big trust and have lots of revenue and outreach streams that goes beyond our budget so we are able to dip into reserves.
“We would welcome any support that the government can offer us so we are not having to think if we are going to have energy and warm classrooms, or are we going to have a teacher.”
The energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the price cap will rise by 54% from April 1, affecting around 22 million customers.
What to know about the energy price cap rise?
What is an energy price cap?
The price cap is a limit on the maximum amount suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity you use, rather than a price cap on your overall bill.
It’s important to note here the price cap puts a limit on each unit of energy – in other words, the more energy you use, the more you will pay.
The price cap will also apply to the maximum daily standing charge for your home to be connected to the grid.
The cap does not apply to anyone on a fixed-term tariff.
Why does Ofgem want to change how the price cap works?
Since the start of this year the price that your energy supplier has to pay to buy gas has spiked around fivefold, a lot of this change has happened since September.
Yet what suppliers can charge households is limited by the energy price cap, meaning they cannot pass on these rising costs to you.
This has meant that businesses are selling gas to their customers at a massive loss, causing more than two dozen to go bust since the start of September.
Ultimately the cost of these failures could run into billions of pounds, money that will eventually be paid by households.
Ofgem wants to make changes to the price cap so that massive price rises will not result in large numbers of failures in the future.
What’s the plan?
Households will be supported by £350 worth of cuts to soften the blow, the government said.
A government loan will mean suppliers will be able to offset the annual increase to energy bills by around £200.
Additionally, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said 80% of all homes in England will benefit from a £150 council tax rebate to help with the cost of energy in April.
Setting out his plans, Mr Sunak told the Commons: “We are going to give people a £150 council tax rebate to help with the cost of energy in April and this discount won’t need to be repaid.
“And I do want to be clear with the House, that we are deliberately not just giving support to people on benefits.
“Lots of people on middle incomes are struggling right now, too. So we have decided to provide the council tax rebate to households in bands A to D. This means around 80% of all homes in England will benefit.”
He added: “And the third part of our plan will provide local authorities with a discretionary fund of nearly £150 million to help those lower income households who happen to live in higher council tax properties, and households in bands A to D who are exempt from council tax at all.”
Should I shop around for my energy?
Energy companies are recommending you stay put because the price cap is generally the best deal on the market currently.
Several suppliers are trying to encourage customers to sign up to long-term fixed-rate deals to offset any future rises, however, it remains to be seen whether they represent good value for money.
If you can find a fixed rate that is less than 50% more than what you pay now then it could be worth considering. That’s because the energy price cap could rise by at least 50%.
Much depends on your own circumstances.
I’m worried by these rises, what support is available?
If you are on a low income or claim pension credit, you may be eligible for a Warm Home Discount through your supplier.
This cuts bills with a one-off discount of £140 at some point between September and March - which will be taken off your bill rather than paid directly to you.
You must contact your supplier to confirm your eligibility and apply, though the number of discounts a supplier can give is limited.
If you fall behind on payments, there are suppliers that offer grants. Citizen's Advice Bureau (CAB) lists suppliers that offer grants:
If none of these companies supplies your energy, you can still apply for a grant though British Gas Energy Trust as you do not need to be a customer.
Applications can be time consuming. For help, CAB advises to reach out to one of its advisers or to contact Money Helper.
Meanwhile, Simple Energy Advice offers a tool on its website to locate grants available in your specific area.
Your local council may also provide various grants.
People paying default tariffs by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year, while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.
"It will affect default tariff customers who haven’t switched to a fixed deal and those who remain with their new supplier after their previous supplier exited the market," said Ofgem in an update.
Our Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick breaks down what happened in Westminister today:
Following the announcement, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government will “step in” to help households directly manage “incredibly tough” energy costs.
To help remove the “sting” from the energy crisis, Mr Sunak told MPs the "vast majority" of households in England will receive £150 of support through council tax rebates for homes in bands A to D. They will not need to pay this back.
All domestic customers will also get an upfront discount on their energy bills worth £200 from October. Households will repay this in £40 instalments over five years.
Devolved nations will be provided with £565 million to provide their own energy support packages.