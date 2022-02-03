KP Snacks factory on Teesside has been hit by a major cyberattack, which may lead to a shortage of several popular crisp and nuts brands.

The "ransomware incident" affecting the company's Billingham facility could mean big shortages on the supermarket shelves, with delays to products of up to two months, due to the firm not being able to "safely process orders" according to some reports.

According to messages sent to local shops and published by industry news outlet Better Retailing, deliveries could face delays and cancellations up until "the end of March at the earliest".

One worker at the Cowpen Lane Industrial Estate site has claimed staff have been told to stay at home.

A spokesperson said the company first became aware it had "unfortunately become the victim of a ransomware incident" on Friday 28 January.

"As soon as we became aware of the incident, we enacted our cybersecurity response plan and engaged a leading forensic information technology firm and legal counsel to assist us in our investigation.

"Our internal IT teams continue to work with third-party experts to assess the situation.

"We have been continuing to keep our colleagues, customers, and suppliers informed of any developments and apologise for any disruption this may have caused."

The site makes some of the country's best-known brands including Hula Hoops, Butterkist, McCoys and Skips.