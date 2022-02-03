A 20-year-old man has died and two teenagers are fighting for their lives following a crash involving a car and a truck in Northumberland.

It happened around 9.30pm on Wednesday night (2 February) at the crossroads junction of the B6309 and Lead Road near Stocksfield.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a blue Mazda 6 and a yellow flat back recovery truck had collided. It is not yet clear why.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family are now being supported by specialist officers.

Two male passengers of the Mazda – aged 18 and 19 – have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has now been launched and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is a devastating outcome and our thoughts go out to the man’s family as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.

“Any death on our roads is a real tragedy, but it is especially sad given the man – aged just 20 – had his full life ahead of him. We will continue to offer his family any support they need, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this awful time.

“I’m appealing for anybody who was travelling in that area after 9pm yesterday, and who thinks they may have information to assist our enquiries, to come forward.

“Please also check any dashcam footage and let us know if you see a blue Mazda or a yellow recovery truck. Your information may be pivotal in helping us to give the man’s family the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting log NP-20220202-1136.