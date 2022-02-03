North Tyneside residents have selected their favourite designs to be included in five physical memorial areas to help people pause and reflect on the impact of the pandemic.

The locations for the memorial areas include Killingworth Lakeside Park, Churchill Playing Fields (Whitley Bay), Redburn Dene Park (North Shields), Wallsend Hall grounds, as well as Silverlink Biodiversity Park.

All of the reflection areas will be based around the theme of a compass, detailed in decorative hard landscaped paving, with seating provided and natural planting as places to sit and reflect.

North Tyneside Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn said: “The areas will be a place where people can visit to remember the loved ones they tragically lost, as well as offering a space to reflect on the impact that the pandemic had on us all, but to also remember the ways in which people came together to support one another.

“As always, community spirit shone through in North Tyneside and continues to do so.”

A design relevant to each location in the borough will feature in the centre of the compass, and residents were asked to choose their preferred creatives.

Following an online survey by North Tyneside Council, designs associated with George Stephenson, St Mary’s Lighthouse, fishing and shipbuilding have been chosen for the centre of the designs.

The fifth compass, which will be located in Silverlink Biodiversity Park, will feature a sun to complement the existing sundial in the park.

The compass design has been chosen as the word compass combines two Latin words – ‘com’ which means together and ‘passus’ which means pace or step. Put together, they mean ‘journey together.’

The areas of reflection will be installed later in the spring.