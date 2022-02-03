The Teesside musicians heading to the world's most prestigious music schools

Play video

Video report by Rachel Bullock

We've been to meet some very talented A-Level students at a state school in Eaglescliffe on Teesside.

Almost half their class at Egglescliffe School have won places at the world's most prestigious music schools.

The extraordinarily high success rate bucks the national average for both state and private schools, leaving the talented Teessiders - and their teachers - exceptionally proud.

Sofiia Nikolaiets has been awarded a scholarship to the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

She told ITV News Tyne Tees: "We moved to this country about five years ago as asylum seekers. It's a great opportunity for me to actually go from Ukraine all the way to here and applying for one of the best universities in the world."

Teachers at the school say it has been a record-breaking year with eight of their A-Level musicians going to study at various music schools and universities across the country.

Head of the music department, Matthew Haworth said: "This exemplifies why we should give young people all the opportunities that we can in school.

"These children would not have achieved what they have achieved without the support of this school.

"I've devoted my career here to creating a music department that will allow them to fulfil their dreams and these eight young people, they demonstrate that anything is possible if you really put in the hard work and have the talent."

Certainly ones to watch for the future!