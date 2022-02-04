Play video

Video report by Helen Carnell

It has been the home of treats for decades and along with it, came the creation of a community built on its sweet success.

It is no wonder that confirmation that the Nestlé site in Fawdon will close at the end of next year has residents fearing for their livelihoods.

The closure will see the loss of around 475 jobs when production moves to mainland Europe. It is feared the impact will be felt throughout the community.

The Fawdon site is located in the heart of the Newcastle community, and for some, the heart of their families. Generations worked there to produce some of the global manufacturer's most loved confectionary.

Production began at the site in 1958 and since then other businesses have grown in the area relying on passing trade.

Anil Kumar owns a convenience shop close to the factory.

He said: "It's not just the impact on the small businesses - it is the impact on the families who have been working there for generations.

"Where are the jobs where are they going to go these are people who bought their houses next to the factory?"

Rashu Kumar says many of their customers work at the Nestle factory and pop into the shop before and after work and make up a large portion of the customers.

"Usually, people come and shop at the start of their shift or the end or their lunch breaks. If they don't work at the factory they have in the past and are now retired."

5.7% Estimated rate of unemployment in the North East, the highest rate in the UK

The GMB Union has voiced its concerns for those left without jobs.

Paul Clark said 'unemployment in the North East is at its highest and I can't see how people can just move off and find another job. These have been long-serving members of staff.

A Nestlé spokesperson said: "The consultation around the changes we proposed in 2021 is still ongoing.

"We said from the outset that we wanted to provide adequate time and space for these discussions and it is only right that they are held directly with our employees and trade unions and not in public.

"It remains a priority to support our people and their families."