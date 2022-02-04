A man has been arrested following a crash which left a 20-year-old driver dead and two teenagers in hospital.

On Wednesday (2 February), officers were called to a collision between a blue Mazda 6 and a yellow recovery truck at the crossroads junction of the B6309 and Lead Road near Stocksfield.

The driver of the Mazda, who police have now named as Drew Kyle Docherty, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of the 20-year-old from Crawcook are being supported by specialist officers.

Two other male passengers of the Mazda – aged 19 and 18 – remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking into what caused the crash.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is understandably a devastating time for Drew’s family. Our thoughts go out to them and we are determined to find the answers that they deserve.

“It is always incredibly sad when somebody loses their life on our region’s road, and we will continue to offer Drew’s loved ones any support they need. I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“I would ask anybody who witnessed the collision, or who was travelling in the area at that time on Wednesday evening and has dashcam footage showing a blue Mazda or a yellow recovery truck, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220202-1136.